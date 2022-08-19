OPEN APP

Realme 9i 5G launched: Quick look at Realme’s new affordable phone

Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:18 PM IST
  • Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of 14,999. The smartphone will go on its first sale on August 24 at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
Realme 9i 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC based on 6nm CPU with 2x Arm Cortex-A76 up to 2.4GHz and 6 x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz. (Realme)
The smartphone runs Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12 operating system. (Realme)
Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 2408x1080p resolution (Realme)
Rear camera setup on the phone consists of 50MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), 2MP B&W sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. (Realme)
At the front, Realme 9i 5G has an 8MP camera for selfies. (Realme)
Realme 9i has two models- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. (Realme)
