Realme 9i 5G launched: Quick look at Realme’s new affordable phone 6 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:18 PM IST Livemint Realme 9i 5G comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. The smartphone will go on its first sale on August 24 at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. 1/6Realme 9i 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC based on 6nm CPU with 2x Arm Cortex-A76 up to 2.4GHz and 6 x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2GHz. < 2/6The smartphone runs Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12 operating system. < 3/6Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 2408x1080p resolution < 4/6Rear camera setup on the phone consists of 50MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), 2MP B&W sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. < 5/6At the front, Realme 9i 5G has an 8MP camera for selfies. < 6/6Realme 9i has two models- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. <