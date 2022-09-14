Realme C30s: Quick look at Realme’s latest pocket-friendly smartphone

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Share Via

Realme C30s is now official in India. The smartpho... moreRealme C30s is now official in India. The smartphone is an entry-level phone that comes powered by a Unisoc chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery.