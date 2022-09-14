Realme C30s: Quick look at Realme’s latest pocket-friendly smartphone

Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Realme C30s is now official in India. The smartphone is an entry-level phone that comes powered by a Unisoc chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery.

1/5Realme C30s comes with a starting price of ₹ 7,499. The device packs up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

2/5Realme C30s will be offered from 23rd September during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It can also be purchased on Realme.com.

3/5Realme C30s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging adapter.

4/5The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock the device safely. Stripe Blue and Stripe Black are the colour options of Realme C30s.