Recap 2022: Top cars that won our heart this year

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 10:41 PM IST Livemint
  • Here are some of the best cars launched in India that won our hearts. 
Citroen C3 arrived in India with funky colour themes, huge amount of space and stylish look.  (Citroen)
Citroen C3 arrived in India with funky colour themes, huge amount of space and stylish look.  (Citroen)
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine and packs multiple features including a Head-Up Display.  (Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine and packs multiple features including a Head-Up Display.  (Maruti Suzuki)
(Tata Motors)
(Tata Motors)
The Mahindra Scorpio N comes with fresh looks, a new cabin and lots of new features.  (Mahindra)
The Mahindra Scorpio N comes with fresh looks, a new cabin and lots of new features.  (Mahindra)
Mercedes Benz EQS comes with a claimed range of 850 kms and boasts a luxurious cabin.  (Mercedes Benz)
Mercedes Benz EQS comes with a claimed range of 850 kms and boasts a luxurious cabin.  (Mercedes Benz)
