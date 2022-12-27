Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Recap 2022: Top cars that won our heart this year

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 10:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Here are some of the best cars launched in India that won our hearts. 

1/6Citroen C3 arrived in India with funky colour themes, huge amount of space and stylish look. 
2/6The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine and packs multiple features including a Head-Up Display. 
3/6
4/6The Mahindra Scorpio N comes with fresh looks, a new cabin and lots of new features. 
5/6Mercedes Benz EQS comes with a claimed range of 850 kms and boasts a luxurious cabin. 