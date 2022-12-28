OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Recap of 2022: Top 5 fuel-efficient cars in India

Recap of 2022: Top 5 fuel-efficient cars in India

5 Photos . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 07:08 PM IST Livemint
  • The VXi AMT variant of the Celerio offers a fuel efficiency of 26.88 kmpl whereas its ZXi and ZXi AMT offer a mileage of 26 kmpl whereas the Honda City e-HEV offers a mileage of 26.68 kmpl.
The 1.0-litre manual variant of the Kwid delivers an ARAI mileage of 21.74 kmpl whereas the 0.8-litre manual variant offers a mileage of 20.71 kmpl.  (Renualt)
1/5The 1.0-litre manual variant of the Kwid delivers an ARAI mileage of 21.74 kmpl whereas the 0.8-litre manual variant offers a mileage of 20.71 kmpl.  (Renualt)
The VXi AMT variant of the Celerio offers a fuel efficiency of 26.88 kmpl whereas its ZXi and ZXi AMT offer a mileage of 26 kmpl.  (Maruti India)
2/5The VXi AMT variant of the Celerio offers a fuel efficiency of 26.88 kmpl whereas its ZXi and ZXi AMT offer a mileage of 26 kmpl.  (Maruti India)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0-litre petrol variant offers a mileage of 25.19 kmpl whereas the 1.2-litre petrol variant offers 24.43 kmpl mileage.  (Maruti Suzuki )
3/5Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0-litre petrol variant offers a mileage of 25.19 kmpl whereas the 1.2-litre petrol variant offers 24.43 kmpl mileage.  (Maruti Suzuki )
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top-spec VXI and VXI+ variants offer a higher mileage of 21.7 kmpl whereas the lower variants offer 21.4 kmpl mileage.  (Maruti Suzuki)
4/5Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top-spec VXI and VXI+ variants offer a higher mileage of 21.7 kmpl whereas the lower variants offer 21.4 kmpl mileage.  (Maruti Suzuki)
The Honda City e-HEV offers a mileage of 26.68 kmpl.
5/5The Honda City e-HEV offers a mileage of 26.68 kmpl.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout