Recap of 2022: Top 5 fuel-efficient cars in India 5 Photos . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 07:08 PM IST Livemint The VXi AMT variant of the Celerio offers a fuel efficiency of 26.88 kmpl whereas its ZXi and ZXi AMT offer a mileage of 26 kmpl whereas the Honda City e-HEV offers a mileage of 26.68 kmpl. 1/5The 1.0-litre manual variant of the Kwid delivers an ARAI mileage of 21.74 kmpl whereas the 0.8-litre manual variant offers a mileage of 20.71 kmpl. (Renualt) 2/5The VXi AMT variant of the Celerio offers a fuel efficiency of 26.88 kmpl whereas its ZXi and ZXi AMT offer a mileage of 26 kmpl. (Maruti India) 3/5Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0-litre petrol variant offers a mileage of 25.19 kmpl whereas the 1.2-litre petrol variant offers 24.43 kmpl mileage. (Maruti Suzuki ) 4/5Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top-spec VXI and VXI+ variants offer a higher mileage of 21.7 kmpl whereas the lower variants offer 21.4 kmpl mileage. (Maruti Suzuki) 5/5The Honda City e-HEV offers a mileage of 26.68 kmpl.