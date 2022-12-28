Recap of 2022: Top 5 popular cars discontinued this year 5 Photos . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:49 PM IST Livemint Hyundai Santro has ruled the hatchback segment in India for years and was revived in 2018 but it could not survive for longer. Whereas, Volkswagen Polo was popular globally and the company sold more than 25 lakhs units of the hatchback before it was discontinued. 1/5Hyundai Santro has ruled the hatchback segment in India for years and was revived in 2018 but it could not survive for longer. 2/5Volkswagen Polo was popular globally and the company sold more than 25 lakhs units of the hatchback before it was discontinued. 3/5The Renault Duster was one of the earliest compact SUVs to launch in India and one of the first in the segment to offer four-wheel drive. 4/5The Maruti S-Cross failed to win hearts in India and was ultimately stopped this year. 5/5The Toyota Urban Cruiser was one of the last models to be stopped this year.