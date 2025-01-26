Explore
76th Republic Day Parade 2025: India showcases cultural diversity, progress, military prowess at Kartayva Path | In pics

4 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2025, 10:45 AM IST Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
  • Republic Day parade 2025: The parade's theme is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Development), celebrating 75 years since the enactment of the Indian Constitution. 
Republic Day parade 2025: The parade kicked off by 300 cultural artists performing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' using a variety of musical instruments from different regions of the country.

Republic Day parade 2025: The parade kicked off by 300 cultural artists performing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' using a variety of musical instruments from different regions of the country.

Petals showered by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. This formation of helicopters is led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat. (Source: YouTube/DD India)

Petals showered by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. This formation of helicopters is led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat. (Source: YouTube/DD India)

More than 15 contingent, tableau and hundreds of performers are taking part in parade at Kartavya Path today (@SpokespersonMoD)

More than 15 contingent, tableau and hundreds of performers are taking part in parade at Kartavya Path today (@SpokespersonMoD)

Kartavya Path witnessed march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy. (Source: Screenshot/YouTube@DD India)

Kartavya Path witnessed march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy. (Source: Screenshot/YouTube@DD India)

