Resilience Amidst Flames: Hawaii's Maui island after devastating wildfires. In Pics 16 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint A search for the aftermath of Hawaii's Maui island wildfires unveiled a scene of desolation, where once vibrant neighbourhoods and iconic sites now lay in ruins, their features lost to flames. The confirmed death count has climbed to 53, AP reported. 1/16An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking past a destroyed car in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. A view of damage cause by wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023, in this creengrab obtained from a social media video. Senator Brian Schatz via Instagram/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (via REUTERS) 3/16Views from the air of the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Garcia (REUTERS) 4/16Views from the air of the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Garcia (REUTERS) 5/16An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil) (AP) 9/16Views from the air of the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Garcia (REUTERS) 10/16An aerial image shows a US Coast Guard vessel docking in the harbor near a destroyed building in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023. 