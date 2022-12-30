Rewind 2022: Major internet outages that made headlines 6 Photos . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 06:58 PM IST Livemint Downdetector has released a list of the largest internet outages of 2022. Downdetector has ranked the outages based on the number of reports it saw. Here, we bring you a list of top services that were impacted 1/6Twitter | Recent outage faced by the microblogging users was only yesterday, but the one in July 2022 was a major one that lasted about an hour 2/6Instagram | It is one of the most impacted platforms that keeps facing downtime frequently. One such incident was reported in July earlier this year when the photo sharing app was down for over 6 lakh users worldwide 3/6Call of Duty | The outage occurred in August this year when the European servers were mainly affected 4/6Spotify | The music streaming service was down for two hours in March 2022, impacting users globally 5/6WhatsApp | In October 2022, the instant messaging platform faced its biggest ever down-time. Users across the globe were impacted 6/6Snapchat | The photo sharing app was down on July 12, when users experienced a nearly four-hour service issue.