Rewind 2022: Major internet outages that made headlines

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 06:58 PM IST Livemint
  • Downdetector has released a list of the largest internet outages of 2022. Downdetector has ranked the outages based on the number of reports it saw. Here, we bring you a list of top services that were impacted
Twitter | Recent outage faced by the microblogging users was only yesterday, but the one in July 2022 was a major one that lasted about an hour
Instagram | It is one of the most impacted platforms that keeps facing downtime frequently. One such incident was reported in July earlier this year when the photo sharing app was down for over 6 lakh users worldwide
Call of Duty | The outage occurred in August this year when the European servers were mainly affected
Spotify | The music streaming service was down for two hours in March 2022, impacting users globally
WhatsApp | In October 2022, the instant messaging platform faced its biggest ever down-time. Users across the globe were impacted
Snapchat | The photo sharing app was down on July 12, when users experienced a nearly four-hour service issue. 
