Rihanna's unique maternity fashion: Pregnant mama makes style statement at Giorgio Baldi after Smurfs premiere | In pics

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST

Rihanna, the 37-year-old Fenty founder, grabbed eyeballs for her unique maternity fashion. She was recently spotted at Smurfs premiere in Brussels. She opted for a peculiar outfit for dinner at Giorgio Baldi following Los Angeles premiere on July 13.

1/7Fenty founder Rihanna dressed for late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 13. (X @gab)

2/737-year-old pregnant Rihanna wearing a hooded tank top and a glittery maxi skirt for dinner at Giorgio Baldi on July 13. (X @gab)

3/7Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she poses with aviators at Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles on July 13. (REUTERS)

4/7Rihanna making a statement with pregnancy belt as she checked out of Le Royal Monceau hotel in Paris with partner A$AP Rocky and kids RZA and Riot Rose, earlier in June. (X @gab)

5/7Rihanna with A$AP Rocky, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, his wife Helene Arnault at Dior Homme Spring-Summer 2026 collection in Paris on June 27. (AP)

6/7 Rihanna with Riot Rose Mayers and RZA Athelston Mayers in Los Angeles for Smurfs premiere on July 13. (REUTERS)