Business News/ Photos / Rihanna's unique maternity fashion: Pregnant mama makes style statement at Giorgio Baldi after Smurfs premiere | In pics

Rihanna's unique maternity fashion: Pregnant mama makes style statement at Giorgio Baldi after Smurfs premiere | In pics

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST Fareha Naaz

Rihanna, the 37-year-old Fenty founder, grabbed eyeballs for her unique maternity fashion. She was recently spotted at Smurfs premiere in Brussels. She opted for a peculiar outfit for dinner at Giorgio Baldi following Los Angeles premiere on July 13.

Fenty founder Rihanna dressed for late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 13.  (X @gab)

1/7Fenty founder Rihanna dressed for late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 13.  (X @gab)

37-year-old pregnant Rihanna wearing a hooded tank top and a glittery maxi skirt for dinner at Giorgio Baldi on July 13.  (X @gab)

2/737-year-old pregnant Rihanna wearing a hooded tank top and a glittery maxi skirt for dinner at Giorgio Baldi on July 13.  (X @gab)

Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she poses with aviators at Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles on July 13. (REUTERS)

3/7Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she poses with aviators at Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles on July 13. (REUTERS)

Rihanna making a statement with pregnancy belt as she checked out of Le Royal Monceau hotel in Paris with partner A$AP Rocky and kids RZA and Riot Rose, earlier in June. (X @gab)

4/7Rihanna making a statement with pregnancy belt as she checked out of Le Royal Monceau hotel in Paris with partner A$AP Rocky and kids RZA and Riot Rose, earlier in June. (X @gab)

Rihanna with A$AP Rocky, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, his wife Helene Arnault at Dior Homme Spring-Summer 2026 collection in Paris on June 27. (AP)

5/7Rihanna with A$AP Rocky, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, his wife Helene Arnault at Dior Homme Spring-Summer 2026 collection in Paris on June 27. (AP)

 Rihanna with Riot Rose Mayers and RZA Athelston Mayers in Los Angeles for Smurfs premiere on July 13. (REUTERS)

6/7 Rihanna with Riot Rose Mayers and RZA Athelston Mayers in Los Angeles for Smurfs premiere on July 13. (REUTERS)

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna in Brussels, wearing outfit inspired by Chanel haute couture’s spring 2003 collection, at the blue carpet premiere of her upcoming film, Smurfs on June 28. (AFP)

7/7ASAP Rocky and Rihanna in Brussels, wearing outfit inspired by Chanel haute couture’s spring 2003 collection, at the blue carpet premiere of her upcoming film, Smurfs on June 28. (AFP)

