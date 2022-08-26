Rolls Royce Phantom Series II unveiled globally: A look at all new Phantom! 6 Photos . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:52 PM IST Livemint Rolls Royce Phantom is offered in two variants - the base model of Phantom is Series II and the top variant Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase. This is the ninth generation of Phantom with newly added garnish above the Pantheon Grille and above the LED Daytime Running Lamps. 1/6Rolls Royce Phantom comes at a starting price of Rs. 8.99 crores and goes up to Rs. 10.48 crores. < 2/6Rolls Royce is offering a new set of disc wheels available in polished stainless steel and black lacquer which are a throwback to the 1920’s Rolls Royce cars. < 3/6This is the ninth generation of Phantom with newly added garnish above the Pantheon Grille and above the LED Daytime Running Lamps. The grille has been revised to look more modern and classy. Moreover, the Spirit of Ecstasy is more prominent. < 4/6The all new Phantom would be available with darkened chrome grille surround, black bonnet reins, windscreen surround and side frame finishers, reclining seats, Starlight Headliner, rear entertainment screens, a refrigerator, folding tray tables and connected car technology. < 5/6The all new 2023 Phantom Series II is equipped with the same 6.75 litre petrol engine which has twin-turbocharge. It is capable of producing 563 hp of maxpower and a peak torque output of 900 Nm mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. < 6/6Rolls Royce Phantom is offered in two variants - the base model of Phantom is Series II and the top variant Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase. <