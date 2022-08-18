Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variant wise details 8 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 03:35 PM IST Livemint Royal Enfield’s much awaited bike of the year Hunter 350 is officially launched in India. Here are the major differences in Metro and Retro series of Royal Enfield Hunter 350. 1/8Model name: Metro Rebel Blue (In India, the price of Retro Hunter Factory Series comes around Rs. 1.49 lakhs and the price of Metro Hunter Dapper Series comes around Rs. 1.63 lakhs, both ex-showroom). < 2/8Model name: Metro Rebel Red (In terms of the colour, the Hunter Metro variant of the all new Royal Enfield comes in six different colours which are Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey. Whereas the Retro variant of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro includes Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.) < 3/8Model name: Metro Rebel Black (Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque.) < 4/8Model name: Metro Dapper Grey (In terms of fuel capacity, the bike comes with a fuel tank of 13L, seat height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1370mm, and a ground clearance of 150.5mm.) < 5/8Model name: Metro Dapper Ash (The all new Royal Enfield cruiser has braking duties of 300mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front with a 270mm disc including piston floating caliper at the back. As a safety feature, the bike supports Dual Channel ABS.) < 6/8Model name: Metro Dapper White (It has telescopic forks at front with a travel of 130mm while there is a Twin tube Emulsion shock absorber with six-step adjustable preload including a travel of 102mm at the back.) < 7/8Model name: Retro Factory Silver (A major visible difference in Metro and Retro bikes is the wheels. The Retro Hunter variant gets wire-spoke wheels, whereas the Metro Hunter variant rides on alloy wheels.) < 8/8Model name: Retro Factory Black (The Metro Hunter bikes trim gets a stylish instrument console with a digital gusset just like the Scram and Meteor 350, whereas the Retro Hunter bikes trim comes with a more basic speedometer pod with a tiny digital readout.) <