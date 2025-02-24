SAG Awards 2025: Stars walk red carpet, Anna Sawai, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, more | Pics

Updated: 24 Feb 2025

SAG Awards 2025: A week ahead of the Oscars ceremony, top Hollywood actors were spotted in their unique and stylish outfits at the red carpet for Screen Actors Guild (Sag) awards on Sunday. Here's sneak peek to best-dressed actors at SAG including Anna Sawai, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande.

1/12Julia Louis-Dreyfus presents the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The award function began at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in California, Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

2/12Cynthia Erivo attends joined the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California in her unique attire. (REUTERS)

3/12Eighty-seven-year-old Jane Fonda was felicitated with the guild's Life Achievement Award. She didn't shy away from showing her political resisistance against the current US government and spoke indirectly about President Donald Trump's administration. (REUTERS)

4/12Anna Sawai poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Shogun’ at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

5/12Jessica Gunning poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television, Movie or Limited Series for ‘Baby Reindeer’ at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, (REUTERS)

6/12Colin Farrell accepts the award Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television, Movie or Limited Series for ‘The Penguin’ (REUTERS)

7/12Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez speak onstage during the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards (REUTERS)

8/12Molly Shannon and Kumail Nanjiani speak onstage during the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards. The award show has been closely watched by experts as it sets the stage for Oscar awards (REUTERS)

9/12Rory Kinnear and Pandora Colin attend the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

10/12Jamie Lee Curtis presents the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series during the award show (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

11/12Kieran Culkin poses with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘A Real Pain’ at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards (REUTERS)