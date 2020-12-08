Samples of asteroid Ryugu arrives in Japan for research

The Hayabusa2 capsule had plunged to earth in Australia on Sunday and was flown to Japan. It arrived in Japan on Tuesday and will be studied for insights into the origins of the solar system and life on Earth.

1/7The Hayabusa2's capsule carrying the first extensive samples of an asteroid is seen after collecting them in the Woomera restricted area, Australia

2/7Hayabusa2 dropped the capsule from space and it landed as planned in the Australian Outback over the weekend. The Hayabasa2 orbited above Ryugu for a few months before landing

3/7A member of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) collects Hayabusa2's capsule after it collected the final stage of its journey to JAXA.

4/7Yuichi Tsuda (2nd R) Hayabusa-2 project manager of the JAXA speaks during a press conference at JAXA Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara. The capsule was greeted by a crowd of excited researchers.

5/7Journalists and members of the public gather at a parking lot to watch the re-entry of the capsule carrying samples after being released by Japanese space probe Hayabusa-2, into the Earth's atmosphere from Coober Pedy in South Australia

6/7Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) staff carry a case containing Hayabusa2's capsule with extensive samples of an asteroid