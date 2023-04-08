Samsung Galaxy F14, Redmi 11 Prime and other 5G smartphones under ₹15,000 5 Photos . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:07 PM IST Livemint Looking to buy 5G phones under a budget? Here’s a list of 5G smartphones you can buy under ₹15,000 1/5Poco M4 Pro 5G | The phone comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. 2/5Samsung Galaxy F14 5G | The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹14,490. 3/5Redmi 11 Prime 5G | It comes with a starting price of ₹13,249. 4/5Realme Narzo 50 5G | The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹12,999 for its base model. 5/5iQOO Z6 Lite 5G | The handset is priced at ₹13,999 onwards.