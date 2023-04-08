Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / Samsung Galaxy F14, Redmi 11 Prime and other 5G smartphones under 15,000

Samsung Galaxy F14, Redmi 11 Prime and other 5G smartphones under 15,000

5 Photos . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:07 PM IST Livemint

Looking to buy 5G phones under a budget? Here’s a list of 5G smartphones you can buy under 15,000

1/5Poco M4 Pro 5G | The phone comes with a starting price of 14,999.
2/5Samsung Galaxy F14 5G | The smartphone comes with a starting price of 14,490.
3/5Redmi 11 Prime 5G | It comes with a starting price of 13,249.
4/5Realme Narzo 50 5G | The smartphone carries a price tag of 12,999 for its base model.
5/5iQOO Z6 Lite 5G | The handset is priced at 13,999 onwards.