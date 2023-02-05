OPEN APP
Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Colour variants, India price and offers

9 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 04:47 PM IST Neha Saini
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series debuted on February 1. The series comprises three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here’s a look at the price and offers available on all three smartphones in India
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has three storage models – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,24,999, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,34,999 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,54,999, respectively.
Samsung is offering Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999 with Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-orders.
Phantom Black, Cream and Green are the colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ is offered in two variants - 256GB and 512GB. These are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,999 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,04,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ has three colour options – Phantom, Black and Cream.
Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23+ will get Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 has two models - 8GB+128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79,999, respectively.
Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender are the colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S23.
Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-book offers include benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 and cashback of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000.
