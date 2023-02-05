Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Colour variants, India price and offers

9 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 04:47 PM IST Neha Saini

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series debuted on February 1. The series comprises three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here’s a look at the price and offers available on all three smartphones in India

1/9Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has three storage models – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB priced at 1,24,999, 1,34,999 and 1,54,999, respectively.
2/9Samsung is offering Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of 4,999 with Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-orders.
3/9Phantom Black, Cream and Green are the colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
4/9Samsung Galaxy S23+ is offered in two variants - 256GB and 512GB. These are priced at 94,999 and 1,04,999, respectively.
5/9Samsung Galaxy S23+ has three colour options – Phantom, Black and Cream.
6/9Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23+ will get Galaxy Watch4 BT at a special price of 4,999.
7/9Samsung Galaxy S23 has two models - 8GB+128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at 74,999 and 79,999, respectively.
8/9Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender are the colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S23.
9/9Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-book offers include benefits worth 5,000 and cashback of up to 8,000.