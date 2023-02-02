Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: First look 7 Photos . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 12:54 AM IST Neha Saini Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was officially launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The high-end phone is the company’s latest premium phone. Here’s a first look at the handset 1/7Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate. 2/7The smartphone comes with a 200 MP wide camera on the rear with three other sensors. 3/7For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture. 4/7The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. 5/7It is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models paired with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacity. 6/7Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. 7/7It comes with a starting price of $1,199 (approx. ₹98,270).