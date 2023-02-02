Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: First look

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: First look

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 12:54 AM IST Neha Saini

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was officially launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The high-end phone is the company’s latest premium phone. Here’s a first look at the handset

1/7Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate. 
2/7The smartphone comes with a 200 MP wide camera on the rear with three other sensors.
3/7For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture.
4/7The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. 
5/7It is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models paired with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacity. 
6/7Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.
7/7It comes with a starting price of $1,199 (approx. 98,270). 