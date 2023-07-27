comScore
OPEN IN APP
Business News/ Photos / Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series launched: India price, and pre book offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series launched: India price, and pre book offers

9 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Livemint

Samsung has launched Galaxy Watch 6 series in Indi... more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has two models - 40mm and 44mm. The smartwatch will be offered in both Bluetooth and LTE variants.
1/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has two models - 40mm and 44mm. The smartwatch will be offered in both Bluetooth and LTE variants.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) BT - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
2/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) BT - 29,999, offer price 19,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) LTE - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
3/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) LTE - 33,999, offer price 23,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) BT - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
4/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) BT - 32,999, offer price 22,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) LTE - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
5/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) LTE - 36,999, offer price 26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) BT - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
6/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) BT - 36,999, offer price 26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) LTE - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
7/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) LTE - 40,999, offer price 30,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) BT - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
8/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) BT - 39,999, offer price 29,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) LTE - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,999, offer price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
9/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) LTE - 43,999, offer price 33,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout