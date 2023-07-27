Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series launched: India price, and pre book offers 9 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Livemint Samsung has launched Galaxy Watch 6 series in Indi... moreSamsung has launched Galaxy Watch 6 series in India. The series comprises two smartwatches - Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Here’s a quick look at its price and offers in India 1/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has two models - 40mm and 44mm. The smartwatch will be offered in both Bluetooth and LTE variants. 2/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) BT - ₹29,999, offer price ₹19,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus 3/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) LTE - ₹33,999, offer price ₹23,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus 4/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) BT - ₹32,999, offer price ₹22,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus 5/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) LTE - ₹36,999, offer price ₹26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus 6/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) BT - ₹36,999, offer price ₹26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus 7/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) LTE - ₹40,999, offer price ₹30,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus 8/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) BT - ₹39,999, offer price ₹29,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus 9/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) LTE - ₹43,999, offer price ₹33,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus