Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series launched: India price, and pre book offers

9 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Samsung has launched Galaxy Watch 6 series in Indi... moreSamsung has launched Galaxy Watch 6 series in India. The series comprises two smartwatches - Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Here’s a quick look at its price and offers in India

1/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has two models - 40mm and 44mm. The smartwatch will be offered in both Bluetooth and LTE variants.

2/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) BT - ₹ 29,999, offer price ₹ 19,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus

3/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) LTE - ₹ 33,999, offer price ₹ 23,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus

4/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) BT - ₹ 32,999, offer price ₹ 22,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus

5/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) LTE - ₹ 36,999, offer price ₹ 26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus

6/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) BT - ₹ 36,999, offer price ₹ 26,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus

7/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) LTE - ₹ 40,999, offer price ₹ 30,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus

8/9Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) BT - ₹ 39,999, offer price ₹ 29,999 with cashback and upgrade bonus