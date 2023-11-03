Samvat 2080 picks: Kotak lists 8 stocks including RIL, Cipla that you can buy this Diwali

8 Photos . Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 04:36 PM IST

The market created history in Samvat 2079 by hitti... moreThe market created history in Samvat 2079 by hitting many milestones. As valuations are rich, opportunities from the correction can be used to add quality stocks. Kotak Securities has identified 8 stocks which are expected to do well in Samvat 2080.

1/8Canara Bank: The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the lender and has raised the target price to ₹ 425 ( ₹ 400 earlier), indicating an upside of almost 10%. The bank reported 43% earnings growth in Q2FY24, driven by a 10% growth in operating profit and a 28% decline in provisions. Its NII (Net Interest Income) growth was also healthy at 20% YoY. As per Kotak, lower provisions drove earnings growth while NIM (Net Interest Margin) also held up well. Further, NPL (Non-Performing Loan) ratios are at multi-year lows and credit cost has more room to decline, it added. Moreover, its asset quality improvement has continued, as NPL ratios declined and slippages were at a modest level. RoE (Return on Equity) has also improved over the past few quarters, driven by declining credit costs. Canara Bank is trading at a discount to PSU bank peers, noted Kotak.

2/8Cipla: The brokerage has an ‘add’ call on the pharma major and raised the target price to ₹ 1,320 ( ₹ 1,290 earlier), implying a potential upside of over 9%. The firm's strong performance in Q2FY24 was for the third consecutive quarter, said Kotak. It increased overall EBITDA margin guidance from 23% earlier to 23-24% with a bias toward the higher end and despite the regulatory setbacks, Cipla is likely to post a robust 20% EPS CAGR over FY23-26E, noted the brokerage. Kotak likes Cipla’s sharpened focus on domestic Rx, US generics, and strong delivery of cost efficiencies. Any potential stake sale by the promoter group remains a key monitorable, it added. Kotak raised its US sales and margin assumptions, leading to a 1-3% upgrade in Cipla’s FY24-26E EPS.

3/8Cyient: The brokerage has an ‘add’ call on the IT stock with a target price of ₹ 2,000, implying a potential upside of over 19%. Kotak noted that Cyient has progressed well in increasing the mix of high-growth services & diversifying industry and geo exposure. Cyient expects sustained demand in aerospace, sustainability, and automotive. Realigning sales incentives & organisational structure, enhancing capabilities & shifting toward higher-growth verticals & offerings would drive sustained growth profitability, Kotak stated. It also pointed out that a shift in revenue mix coupled with operating efficiencies improved profitability. The company will continue to return 50% of net profit as dividends. Valuations are attractive at 19x FY25E PE, it added.

4/8Dalmia Bharat: Kotak has an ‘add’ call on the cement major with a target price of ₹ 2,350, which indicates an over 13% potential upside. The brokerage expects the volumes to see strong growth led by a combination of organic and inorganic expansions over FY23-26E. The company’s key markets, East and South, both have seen strong price hikes in recent months, which should result in strong margin expansion in H2FY24, it added. Also, lower coal prices and cost savings from renewable energy should aid margins in coming quarters. Dalmia Bharat continues to enjoy a strong balance sheet with limited leverage and Kotak expects leverage to remain comfortable despite the increase in capex. Kotak also noted that the risk-reward is attractive given improved capital allocation, growth visibility, and inexpensive valuations.

5/8Godrej Consumer Products: The brokerage has an ‘add’ call on the FMCG major with a target price of ₹ 1,135, implying an upside of almost 15%. According to Kotak, Q1FY24 was a well-rounded quarter with 10% organic volume growth in India's business. The management’s turnaround initiatives have started to yield results, partly aided by favorable externalities (correction in palm oil prices and steady HI season), it noted. Also, the underlying performance of international businesses (both Indonesia and GAUM) improved on expected lines. It added that GCPL retained high-teen EBITDA growth guidance in FY24E and will invest ₹ 900 crore in capex over 18- 36 months to expand capacity by 20%

6/8Macrotech Developers: Kotak has an ‘add’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹ 840, which indicates an over 6% potential upside. According to the brokerage, the firm is well-placed to gain further market share with diversified geographical presence. It continues to deliver well on all aspects, with new business development offering visibility for future launches and consequent sales. Also, the development and monetisation of land at Palava is encouraging.

7/8PCBL: The brokerage upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ (from ‘add’) and raised its target price to ₹ 260 ( ₹ 179 earlier), implying an upside of 31%. PCBL reported highest-ever volumes during the quarter at 1,30,111 MT. Higher specialty black sales will give stability & support the margins, said Kotak. PCBL also commissioned the final phase i.e., 84,000 MTPA of 1,47,000 MTPA in the Chennai facility and secured 2 patents for oxidized grade carbon black and surface modified carbon black, informed the brokerage. The management has guided for 12-13% volume growth CAGR over 5-6 years, it added.