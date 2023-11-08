SBI, L&T and more: ICICI Direct lists 7 stocks to buy this Diwali

Updated: 08 Nov 2023

2023 has been an exceptional year for Indian equit... more2023 has been an exceptional year for Indian equities with the market hitting multiple peaks despite macro headwinds. Going ahead, ICICI Direct has a 1-year Nifty target of 21,500. It has listed 7 stock ideas for Diwali.

1/7L&T: The brokerage recommends buying the stock in the range of ₹ 2,870-2,960 for a target price of ₹ 3,560, indicating an upside of 22%. ICICI remains upbeat on the prospects of the company and believes L&T is the best proxy play on India's capex story and preferred large-cap capital goods pick. L&T is expected to deliver 18.6% and 26.5% revenue and PAT CAGR over FY23-FY25E, respectively. It believes selective profitable growth. monetisation of non-core assets and strict balance sheet discipline will help L&T achieve 18% ROE by 2026 and create shareholder value.

2/7Coromandel International: ICICI advises buying the stock in the range of ₹ 1,020-1,080 with a target price of ₹ 1,330, indicating an upside of 26%. Part of the Murugappa group, the firm is a major provider of agricultural solutions and a leading private-sector player in the Indian phosphatic industry. It plans to invest ₹ 1,000 crore over the next two years and leverage the macro tailwinds in the chemicals sector to build a business of scale. Further, in FY23, the firm developed a new tech product Nano DAP, which has the potential to replace 50% of the traditional DAP in the next five to seven years, said ICICI.

3/7State Bank of India: The brokerage recommends buying the lender's stock in the range of ₹ 565-585 for a target of ₹ 725, implying an upside of 27%. SBI has demonstrated its strength in the previous quarters both on core operating performance and asset quality. The management's confidence in growth (14-15%), steady margins, and return ratios remaining at 1% in FY24-25E warrant a re-rating, and should see strong positive momentum. Plough-back of profits leading to improving RoE of 16-17% will add to valuation, noted the brokerage. (REUTERS)

4/7Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The brokerage advises buying the stock in the range of ₹ 840-890 for a target of ₹ 1100, indicating an upside of 27%. Spandana Sphoorty is a microfinance player primarily engaged in lending to women borrowers. Diversifying liabilities mix, and improvement in credit rating are seen to offset the pressure of rising interest rates, thus keeping margins steady in FY24-25E, said the brokerage. Sustained recovery witnessed in last 6 consecutive quarters translated into an improvement in RoA. The firm's continued strong business growth (35-40%), steady margins and moderate credit cost (~2%) would keep RoA healthy above 4.5%, thereby driving valuation ahead, predicted ICICI. (AFP)

5/7Bharat Dynamics: ICICI suggests buying the stock in the range of ₹ 970-1030 for a target of ₹ 1,260, implying an upside of 26%. BDL has been focused on expanding capabilities and developing new products to further enhance its market position & competitiveness through continuous investment in R&D, partnership with global players and expanding infrastructure. Its order backlog stands healthy at ₹ 23,500 crore, which gives strong visibility in terms of future revenue growth and profitability. Moreover, the orders pipeline remains strong for missiles, torpedoes, and countermeasures over the next 3-5 years, providing more comfort on future earnings, explained the brokerage. PAT CAGR is expected at 53% over FY23-25E, led by a pick-up in execution and improvement in margins. Increase in profitability with strong asset turnover will result in healthy return ratios over FY23-24E, ICICI estimates.

6/7TV Today Networks: The brokerage recommends buying the stock in the range of ₹ 185-200 for a target of ₹ 260, indicating an upside of 35%. ICICI expects a sharp recovery in ad revenue growth from H2FY24, onwards for the firm on the back of the upcoming elections. It estimates a 9% revenue CAGR over FY23-25 to ₹ 1,040 crore, with a 15% growth likely after flattish H1FY24. On the margins front, the company is planning to consolidate the separate entities such as Tak channels, Lallantop and others (currently being separately run) which will bring down the overall costs. Considering the same, it sees margins rising to 18% in FY25 vs. 15.5% in FY23.