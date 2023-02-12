OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Security tips to stay safe on the internet in 2023

Security tips to stay safe on the internet in 2023

8 Photos . Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 06:42 PM IST Neha Saini
  • Cybercriminals are rapidly adopting and changing their techniques to trick people through all kinds of technology. Last year, online frauds increased by 63.7 per cent. Here are some tips to help you stay safe in 2023
Make your social media accounts safe with strong passwords
1/8Make your social media accounts safe with strong passwords
Enable safe browsing protection on your internet browser
2/8Enable safe browsing protection on your internet browser
Do not click on suspicious links that you may receive via emails or messages on social media
3/8Do not click on suspicious links that you may receive via emails or messages on social media
Keep your device safe and protected by installing and updating antivirus software
4/8Keep your device safe and protected by installing and updating antivirus software
Use only safe and reliable extensions with your browser
5/8Use only safe and reliable extensions with your browser
Add extra layer of protection with two-step verification for all your accounts
6/8Add extra layer of protection with two-step verification for all your accounts
Avoid sharing your personal details online
7/8Avoid sharing your personal details online
Stay updated with global security news
8/8Stay updated with global security news
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x