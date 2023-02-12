Security tips to stay safe on the internet in 2023 8 Photos . Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 06:42 PM IST Neha Saini Cybercriminals are rapidly adopting and changing their techniques to trick people through all kinds of technology. Last year, online frauds increased by 63.7 per cent. Here are some tips to help you stay safe in 2023 1/8Make your social media accounts safe with strong passwords 2/8Enable safe browsing protection on your internet browser 3/8Do not click on suspicious links that you may receive via emails or messages on social media 4/8Keep your device safe and protected by installing and updating antivirus software 5/8Use only safe and reliable extensions with your browser 6/8Add extra layer of protection with two-step verification for all your accounts 7/8Avoid sharing your personal details online 8/8Stay updated with global security news