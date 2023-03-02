See Photos: Rare conjunction of Venus, Jupiter as they shine together

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 08:57 AM IST

The world entered into the third month of the year 2022, by witnessing the rarest site of the the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter in the sky. The two planets came to their closest on March 1-2. Look at some stunning photos of the Jupiter Venus conjunction.

1/7The Venus and Jupiter conjunction is one of the rarest celestial events for sky-gazers. The two planets were inching closer to each other to form a conjunction in the skies across the world since mid-February. People were able to spot the final alignment on Wednesday.

2/7For an event which might look like a kiss between the two planet for sky-gazers on earth, the actual distance between the Venus and Jupiter remained around 400 miles. The two planet came close to each other and continued to move around in their orbit as seen from Earth.

3/7The rare sight of the meet-up of the two planets was embellished by a crescent moon. The rare sight was visible from naked eyes as well.

4/7The two brightest planets of the sky slid past each other during the early hours of Thursday around 2:am. The Venus crossed the Jupiter during the conjunction by 0.5 degrees (the width of a full moon). The two planets will appear closer to each other on Thursday midnight as well.

5/7In India, the conjunction was best visible after the sunset, ie 5:30 pm. The rare sight in the sky was also visible from across the world and could be easily captured from mobile cameras

6/7Venus and Jupiter are the third and fourth brightest object in the sky after the Sun and the Moon, The astronomical event of the alignment of these two planets happens in every thirteen months. Hence, this is the last opportunity for sky-gazers to enjoy the sight in 2023.