See pics: Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi 7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:45 PM IST Livemint Yamuna's water level remained above the danger mar... moreYamuna's water level remained above the danger mark of 206.30 meters in Delhi on Tuesday morning. 1/7 Swollen Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/7A man collects his belongings from an inundated shanty as people evacuate the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi (AP) 3/7Boys wade through floodwaters to rescue cows from a dairy farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. (AP) 4/7Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times) 5/7 Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times) 6/7People watch as a dairy farmer calls out to his cows stranded in the inundated farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. (AP) 7/7A young girl sobs as she stands outside her shanty after floodwaters inundated homes along the banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi. (AP)