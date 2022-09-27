OPEN APP

See pics: Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:45 PM IST Livemint

Yamuna's water level remained above the danger mar... more

 Swollen Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge in New Delhi.  (PTI)
1/7 Swollen Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge in New Delhi.  (PTI)
A man collects his belongings from an inundated shanty as people evacuate the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi (AP)
2/7A man collects his belongings from an inundated shanty as people evacuate the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi (AP)
Boys wade through floodwaters to rescue cows from a dairy farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. (AP)
3/7Boys wade through floodwaters to rescue cows from a dairy farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. (AP)
Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)
4/7Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)
 Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)
5/7 Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)
People watch as a dairy farmer calls out to his cows stranded in the inundated farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. (AP)
6/7People watch as a dairy farmer calls out to his cows stranded in the inundated farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. (AP)
A young girl sobs as she stands outside her shanty after floodwaters inundated homes along the banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi. (AP)
7/7A young girl sobs as she stands outside her shanty after floodwaters inundated homes along the banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi. (AP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout