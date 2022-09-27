See pics: Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi 7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:45 PM IST Livemint Yamuna's water level remained above the danger mark of 206.30 meters in Delhi on Tuesday morning. 1/7 Swollen Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge in New Delhi. < 2/7A man collects his belongings from an inundated shanty as people evacuate the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi < 3/7Boys wade through floodwaters to rescue cows from a dairy farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. < 4/7Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. < 5/7 Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi. < 6/7People watch as a dairy farmer calls out to his cows stranded in the inundated farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi. < 7/7A young girl sobs as she stands outside her shanty after floodwaters inundated homes along the banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi. <