See pics: Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:45 PM IST Livemint

Yamuna's water level remained above the danger mark of 206.30 meters in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

1/7 Swollen Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge in New Delhi. 
2/7A man collects his belongings from an inundated shanty as people evacuate the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi
3/7Boys wade through floodwaters to rescue cows from a dairy farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
4/7Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday.
5/7 Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi.
6/7People watch as a dairy farmer calls out to his cows stranded in the inundated farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi.
7/7A young girl sobs as she stands outside her shanty after floodwaters inundated homes along the banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi.
