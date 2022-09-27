See pics: Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Yamuna's water level remained above the danger mark of 206.30 meters in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

1/7 Swollen Yamuna river near the Signature Bridge in New Delhi.

2/7A man collects his belongings from an inundated shanty as people evacuate the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi

3/7Boys wade through floodwaters to rescue cows from a dairy farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi.

4/7Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday.

5/7 Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level, in New Delhi.

6/7People watch as a dairy farmer calls out to his cows stranded in the inundated farm along the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi.