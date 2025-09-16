Shops washed away, roads damaged: 10 photos capture heartbreaking situation as Dehradun reels under cloudbursts

The scenic charm of Dehradun turned grim on Tuesday after overnight cloudbursts and relentless rain wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand’s capital city and nearby areas
In some parts of Dehradun, stretches of roads caved in following the relentless downpour. The photo shows a portion of the Rishikesh-Dehradun highway collapsing due to heavy rains as the water level of the Jakhan River rises, in Dehradun on Tuesday.
Officials confirmed that five people were swept away by the surging waters at different locations across the city, while 584 people remain stranded, reported PTI.
The downpour caused extensive damage to roads, homes, and shops, and even washed away a bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun - Haridwar National Highway
Vehicles also suffered extensive damages. About 200 children trapped by waterlogging at the Devbhoomi Institute campus in Paundha area of Dehradun were rescued by an SDRF team, as per officials
Wreckage of a vehicle lies amid mud and water after heavy rains following the cloudburst
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Maldevta region to take stock of the situation
People look at a caved-in portion of a bridge after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, near Maldevta
Rainfall was particularly intense in Sahastradhara, which recorded 192 mm, followed by Maldevta with 141.5 mm. Hathi Barkala and Jolly Grant received 92.5 mm each, while Kalsi recorded 83.5 mm, as per officials
According to the district disaster management office, the worst-hit areas include Sahastradhara, Maldevta, Santla Devi, and Dalanwala.