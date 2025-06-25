Explore
Business News/ Photos / Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff in photos: India makes history as second man reaches space in 41 years

Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff in photos: India makes history as second man reaches space in 41 years

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Jun 2025, 01:36 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

After multiple delays, NASA's Axiom-4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully takes off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 PM IST, heading toward the International Space Station.

Axiom-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India makes history as the crew successfully lift off for the International Space Station on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

1/7Axiom-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India makes history as the crew successfully lift off for the International Space Station on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Following six delays and postponements, the Axiom-4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is en route to the International Space Station. (AP)

2/7Following six delays and postponements, the Axiom-4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is en route to the International Space Station. (AP)

Axiom-4 crew members include Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Commander Peggy Whitson of the U.S., and Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. (REUTERS)

3/7Axiom-4 crew members include Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Commander Peggy Whitson of the U.S., and Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. (REUTERS)

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others aboard the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA. (@Axiom_Space)

4/7The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others aboard the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA. (@Axiom_Space)

The liftoff took place successfully after all-clear signals for the four stages of liftoff from SpaceX. (@Axiom_Space)

5/7The liftoff took place successfully after all-clear signals for the four stages of liftoff from SpaceX. (@Axiom_Space)

With the Ax-4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the second Indian man to travel to space after 41 years and the first to set foot on the International Space Station. (AP)

6/7With the Ax-4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the second Indian man to travel to space after 41 years and the first to set foot on the International Space Station. (AP)

Here's what Shubhanshu Shukla said from space: Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride We are orbiting earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second, I have Indian tricolour on my shoulders. Tricolour tells me I am with you all, it is not just the start of my journey to ISS but also of India's human spaceflight. I want each one of you to be part of this journey, let us embark on India's human space programme together. (@Axiom_Space)

7/7Here's what Shubhanshu Shukla said from space: Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride We are orbiting earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second, I have Indian tricolour on my shoulders. Tricolour tells me I am with you all, it is not just the start of my journey to ISS but also of India's human spaceflight. I want each one of you to be part of this journey, let us embark on India's human space programme together. (@Axiom_Space)

