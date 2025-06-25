Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff in photos: India makes history as second man reaches space in 41 years

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Jun 2025, 01:36 PM IST

Share Via

After multiple delays, NASA's Axiom-4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully takes off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 PM IST, heading toward the International Space Station.

1/7Axiom-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India makes history as the crew successfully lift off for the International Space Station on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

2/7Following six delays and postponements, the Axiom-4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is en route to the International Space Station. (AP)

3/7Axiom-4 crew members include Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Commander Peggy Whitson of the U.S., and Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. (REUTERS)

4/7The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others aboard the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA. (@Axiom_Space)

5/7The liftoff took place successfully after all-clear signals for the four stages of liftoff from SpaceX. (@Axiom_Space)

6/7With the Ax-4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the second Indian man to travel to space after 41 years and the first to set foot on the International Space Station. (AP)