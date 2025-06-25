Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff in photos: India makes history as second man reaches space in 41 years 7 Photos . Updated: 25 Jun 2025, 01:36 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta After multiple delays, NASA's Axiom-4 mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully takes off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 PM IST, heading toward the International Space Station. 1/7Axiom-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India makes history as the crew successfully lift off for the International Space Station on Wednesday. (REUTERS) 2/7Following six delays and postponements, the Axiom-4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is en route to the International Space Station. (AP) 3/7Axiom-4 crew members include Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Commander Peggy Whitson of the U.S., and Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. (REUTERS) 4/7The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others aboard the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA. (@Axiom_Space) 5/7The liftoff took place successfully after all-clear signals for the four stages of liftoff from SpaceX. (@Axiom_Space) 6/7With the Ax-4 mission, Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the second Indian man to travel to space after 41 years and the first to set foot on the International Space Station. (AP) 7/7Here's what Shubhanshu Shukla said from space: Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride We are orbiting earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second, I have Indian tricolour on my shoulders. Tricolour tells me I am with you all, it is not just the start of my journey to ISS but also of India's human spaceflight. I want each one of you to be part of this journey, let us embark on India's human space programme together. (@Axiom_Space)