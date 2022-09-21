Silent heart attack symptoms: Warning signs that one should not ignore

Home
In movies, you might have seen a person having an heart attack clutch their chest, eyes rolling back, groaning in severe pain before they collapse onto the floor. A heart attack may not be painful at all. It means you don't even know you're having one. This is called a ‘Silent heart attack’.
According to the Indian Heart Association, 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under the age of 50 and 25% of all heart attacks in Indian men under the age of 40. Rising rates of cardiovascular disease have rapidly increased in India.
Rates of heart disease are far higher in the urban Indian populations when compared to rural communities. On average, heart disease in India affects people 8 to 10 years earlier than other parts of the world, specifically heart attacks.