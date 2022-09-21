Silent heart attack symptoms: Warning signs that one should not ignore

According to the Indian Heart Association, 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under the age of 50 and 25% of all heart attacks in Indian men under the age of 40.

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST

In movies, you might have seen a person having an heart attack clutch their chest, eyes rolling back, groaning in severe pain before they collapse onto the floor. A heart attack may not be painful at all. It means you don't even know you're having one. This is called a ‘Silent heart attack’.