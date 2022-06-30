OPEN APP

Single-use plastic ban effective from July 1: Check list of banned items

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 05:23 PM IST Livemint
  • India will ban the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, 2022.
Government has banned the use of plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws and trays
1/5Government has banned the use of plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws and trays
Wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets in banned list of items (shutter stock)
2/5Wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets in banned list of items (shutter stock)
Ear buds with plastic sticks banned
3/5Ear buds with plastic sticks banned
Plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks and straws banned (shutter stock)
4/5Plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks and straws banned (shutter stock)
Thermocol for decoration has also been banned (shutter stock)
5/5Thermocol for decoration has also been banned (shutter stock)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout