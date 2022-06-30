Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Single-use plastic ban effective from July 1: Check list of banned items

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 05:23 PM IST Livemint

  • India will ban the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, 2022.

1/5Government has banned the use of plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws and trays
<
2/5Wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets in banned list of items
<
3/5Ear buds with plastic sticks banned
<
4/5Plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks and straws banned
<
5/5Thermocol for decoration has also been banned
<