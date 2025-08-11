In photos: High drama on streets of Delhi as opposition protests over ‘vote chori’, SIR; security beefed up

6 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2025, 02:28 PM IST

Security tightened after over 300 MPs from 25 Opposition parties marched from Parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi to protest the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

1/6Congress MP Rahul Gandhi symbolically tears the SIR document and throws it into a dustbin during a protest against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, held during the Monsoon Session at the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Friday. A day earlier, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to allege that over 100,000 votes were stolen through five types of manipulation in an assembly segment in Karnataka. (Rahul Singh)

2/6Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP, Mallikarjun Kharge, was captured while participating in the SIR protest. (Rahul Singh)

3/6Over 300 MPs from 25 Opposition parties marched from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in the national capital on Monday to protest against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and raise concerns over alleged voter fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (INC)

4/6Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is among the prominent leaders taking part in the SIR protest. The leader along with other Samajwadi MPs march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in the national capital on Monday. (INDIA bloc)

5/6Security forces barred Youth Congress workers from protesting against the Bihar SIR in Kolkata on Saturday. (Saikat Paul)