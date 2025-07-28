Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar clinches Tour de France 2025 title: 11 stunning images from the gruelling challenge

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates XRG won this year's Tour de France, followed by Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard and German Florian Lipowitz. Here are some memorable images from the gruelling tour, considered one of the world's most prestigious and difficult bicycle races.

1/11UAE Team Emirates - XRG team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles past the Sacre-Coeur Basilica on the Butte de Montmartre during the 21st on July 27, 2025. The 2025 Tour de France was the 112th edition of the Tour de France. On 5 July, it started in Lille and finished with the final stage at Champs-Élysées, Paris, on 27 July. (AFP)

2/11Spectators jump in a makeshift swimming pool set up along the race route as the pack of riders (peloton) cycles past, during the 9th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France. Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates XRG won the general classification, marking his fourth victory in the race in the past six editions. (AFP)

3/11The pack of riders (peloton) cycles past the Sanctuaire Notre-Dame de Betharram in Lestelle-Betharram during the 14th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. The two-time Tour winner Vingegaard has finished runner-up to Pogačar three times. He will next take on the Vuelta a España, Spain’s grand tour, in August. (AFP)

4/11This photograph taken with a tilt-shift lens shows the pack of riders (peloton) cycling during the 18th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France. Italy's Davide Ballerini (XDS-Astana) pipped Slovenia's Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) for second place in an absorbing final stag. (AFP)

5/11The pack of riders (peloton) cycles past a sunflower field during the 15th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 169.3 km between Muret and Carcassonne, southwestern France. Pogacar won four stages and secured the polka dot jersey as the race's best climber. (AFP)

6/11Team Visma - Lease a Bike riders take part in a training session days prior to the start of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, near Lesquin, outside Lille, northern France. The world champion moved into the yellow jersey for the first time after finishing behind Belgium's Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) in the Stage 5 individual time trial at Caen. (AFP)

7/11The pack of riders (peloton) cycles under decorative streamers hung above the race route in Aire-sur-la-Lys during the 3rd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. This year’s Tour was filled with unforgettable performances by the next generation of emerging talent. (AFP)

8/11Lidl - Trek team's Italian rider Jonathan Milan wearing the best sprinter's green jersey cycles to the finish line to win ahead of Team Visma - Lease a bike team's Belgian rider Wout van Aert (R) placing second after the 8th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. He dominated in the green jersey for much of his Tour debut. (AFP)

9/11INEOS Grenadiers team's Dutch rider Thymen Arensman cycles in the final ascent of Luchon-Superbagneres during the 14th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. Germany's Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) joined Pogacar and Vingegaard on the final podium. (AFP)

10/11UAE Team Emirates - XRG team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles ahead of Team Visma - Lease a bike team's Belgian rider Wout van Aert and XDS Astana Team's Italian rider Davide Ballerini up Rue Lepic on the Butte de Montmartre during the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. (AFP)