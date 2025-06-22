Explore
Business News/ Photos / Smoke, rubble, and ruin: War photos that tell Israel-Iran’s grim story

Smoke, rubble, and ruin: War photos that tell Israel-Iran’s grim story

6 Photos . Updated: 22 Jun 2025, 07:27 PM IST Livemint

Israel and Iran ramped up missile attacks on each other just hours after the United States struck key nuclear facilities in Tehran, causing widespread destruction.

A woman carries a child as emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel. (REUTERS)

1/6A woman carries a child as emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel. (REUTERS)

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP)

2/6Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP)

Emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel. (REUTERS)

3/6Emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel. (REUTERS)

Rescue personnel evacuate a resident from under a building at an impacted site after a missile attack from Iran. (REUTERS)

4/6Rescue personnel evacuate a resident from under a building at an impacted site after a missile attack from Iran. (REUTERS)

Members of Israeli forces work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran. (REUTERS)

5/6Members of Israeli forces work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran. (REUTERS)

Smoke can be seen as during a missile attack from Iran. (REUTERS)

6/6Smoke can be seen as during a missile attack from Iran. (REUTERS)

