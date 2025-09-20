Sneak peek into ‘state-of-the-art’ Navi Mumbai's International Cruise Terminal | In Photos

Take a look at the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Saturday.

Published20 Sep 2025, 11:39 AM IST
1/5

In this image received on Sept. 19, 2025, the premises of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

2/5

In this image received on Sept. 19, 2025, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

3/5

In this image received on Sept. 19, 2025, premises of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

4/5

In this image received on Sept. 19, 2025, premises of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO via PTI Photo)(PTI09_19_2025_000289B)

5/5

In this image received on Sept. 19, 2025, premises of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock, ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

