Soap, candle and toilet paper : Early products of Nokia, Samsung & other brands 12 Photos . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:01 PM IST Livemint Global car maker, Toyota was involved in the loom ... moreGlobal car maker, Toyota was involved in the loom business earlier. Similarly, several other multinational companies used to manufacture something else before getting success with their current products. Know here, about well known companies' early products 1/12Known for its iconic and supreme quality phones, Nokia entered the market in a multifaceted business ranging from paper and rubber products to electrical cables. One of its first products was toilet paper. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 2/12Before selling sports cars, Lamborghini used to manufacture tractors. It was a turning point, when the founder of Ferrari said this to Ferrucio Lamborghini, 'You may be able to drive a tractor, but you will never be able to handle a Ferrari properly.' Since then, world knows Lamborghini only for its cars. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 3/12LG: A popular name in every household for its electronic products, LG started its business in cosmetics. It is also used to sell toothpaste, and other household products. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 4/12Founded in 1806, Colgate used to sell soap and candles. It was after 67 years of operation, the company began selling toothpaste. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 5/12A style statement and a basic necessity for all sports lovers, Nike started its journey way back in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports. At that time, it used to import Japanese track shoes. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 6/12Sony is a globally acclaimed Japanese Conglomerate. Its journey began by selling electric rice cookers. The company was founded in 1946 and is a leading technology company in today’s time. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 7/12Nintendo, which is now an internationally acclaimed leader in the video game industry started its venture by launching a play cards game. The company was established in 1889. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 8/12A well-known name in the smartphone industry, Samsung started its journey as a fruit and fish exporter. The Korean company was founded in 1938 (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 9/12Toyota is the most trusted brand for cars and tractors. But before that, the company was a known innovator in the loom business. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 10/12LEGO: The journey of globally recognized Lego toys started in 1932. The most primitive toy of the company was a duck. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 11/12In its early days, Tiffany and Co. used to sell stationary in the early years of its journey to become a successful luxury jewelry brand. (@JonErlichman/Twitter) 12/12IKEA: Home furnishing retailer and a multinational conglomerate started its journey by selling pens. It also used to sell Christmas cards, matches, and wallets. (@JonErlichman/Twitter)