Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 13 2025 15:59:30
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 672.10 -1.84%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 0.37%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,250.25 0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 655.40 -1.95%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 411.85 -0.06%
Business News/ Photos / Stargazers awe at rare ‘Blood Moon’ during total lunar eclipse | In Pics

Stargazers awe at rare ‘Blood Moon’ during total lunar eclipse | In Pics

11 Photos . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 12:32 PM IST Livemint
  • Stargazers across various parts of the world were awestruck by the stunning red ‘Blood Moon’ during a rare total lunar eclipse on Friday morning. 
Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

1/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

2/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

3/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

4/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

5/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen above the fronds of a palm tree during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)

6/11A partial lunar eclipse is seen above the fronds of a palm tree during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)

FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) (AP)

7/11FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) (AP)

The full Worm Moon enters the umbra ahead of its total eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Merritt Island, Florida. A total lunar eclipse transpires when the sun, Earth and moon orient in a straight line with Earth in the middle. The Earth's shadow engulfs the surface of the moon, causing it to radiate scarlet hues of light from the sun. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

8/11The full Worm Moon enters the umbra ahead of its total eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Merritt Island, Florida. A total lunar eclipse transpires when the sun, Earth and moon orient in a straight line with Earth in the middle. The Earth's shadow engulfs the surface of the moon, causing it to radiate scarlet hues of light from the sun. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The full moon, also known as the ‘blood moon,’ is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (AFP)

9/11The full moon, also known as the ‘blood moon,’ is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (AFP)

The full moon, also known as the ‘blood moon,’ is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (AFP)

10/11The full moon, also known as the ‘blood moon,’ is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (AFP)

The full moon, also known as the' blood moon,' is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (AFP)

11/11The full moon, also known as the' blood moon,' is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue