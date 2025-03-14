Stargazers awe at rare ‘Blood Moon’ during total lunar eclipse | In Pics 11 Photos . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 12:32 PM IST Livemint Stargazers across various parts of the world were awestruck by the stunning red ‘Blood Moon’ during a rare total lunar eclipse on Friday morning. 1/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025. 2/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025. 3/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025. 4/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025. 5/11Lunar eclipse on Holi 2025. 6/11A partial lunar eclipse is seen above the fronds of a palm tree during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) 7/11FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) 8/11The full Worm Moon enters the umbra ahead of its total eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Merritt Island, Florida. A total lunar eclipse transpires when the sun, Earth and moon orient in a straight line with Earth in the middle. The Earth's shadow engulfs the surface of the moon, causing it to radiate scarlet hues of light from the sun. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 9/11The full moon, also known as the ‘blood moon,’ is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) 10/11The full moon, also known as the ‘blood moon,’ is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) 11/11The full moon, also known as the' blood moon,' is seen in Mexico City on March 13, 2025, during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)