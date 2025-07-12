Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 11 2025 15:58:40
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 258.05 -2.66%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 417.05 0.04%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.85 -0.50%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,265.40 -3.46%
  1. Hindustan Unilever share price
  2. 2,520.10 4.61%
Business News/ Photos / State Banquet in UK: King Charles, Queen Camilla in action for lavish feast of French President Macron, wife | In pics

State Banquet in UK: King Charles, Queen Camilla in action for lavish feast of French President Macron, wife | In pics

11 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2025, 02:56 PM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

Catch a glimpse of behind-the-scenes preparations of British royal state banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The event was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle.

King Charles and Queen Camilla can be seen inspecting the grand display and mahogany table at St George’s Hall. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

1/11King Charles and Queen Camilla can be seen inspecting the grand display and mahogany table at St George’s Hall. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

The intricately set banquet table for the big day was prepared over several days, BBC reported. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

2/11The intricately set banquet table for the big day was prepared over several days, BBC reported. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

Seat with name tag reserved for Queen Camilla can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

3/11Seat with name tag reserved for Queen Camilla can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

Seat with name tag reserved for French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

4/11Seat with name tag reserved for French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

Seat with name tag reserved for King Charles can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

5/11Seat with name tag reserved for King Charles can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

A captivating view of mahogany table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

6/11A captivating view of mahogany table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

A captivating view of mahogany table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

7/11A captivating view of mahogany table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

Royal staff making adjustments to table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

8/11Royal staff making adjustments to table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

Royal staff making adjustments to table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

9/11Royal staff making adjustments to table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

Seat with name tag reserved for King Charles can be seen at the elaborate Royal banquet table at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on July 8. (via REUTERS)

10/11Seat with name tag reserved for King Charles can be seen at the elaborate Royal banquet table at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on July 8. (via REUTERS)

State Banquet table adorned with decorations precisely set for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

11/11State Banquet table adorned with decorations precisely set for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue