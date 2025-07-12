State Banquet in UK: King Charles, Queen Camilla in action for lavish feast of French President Macron, wife | In pics

11 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2025, 02:56 PM IST

Catch a glimpse of behind-the-scenes preparations of British royal state banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The event was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle.

1/11King Charles and Queen Camilla can be seen inspecting the grand display and mahogany table at St George’s Hall. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

2/11The intricately set banquet table for the big day was prepared over several days, BBC reported. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

3/11Seat with name tag reserved for Queen Camilla can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

4/11Seat with name tag reserved for French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

5/11Seat with name tag reserved for King Charles can be seen at the Royal banquet table. (Screengrab @The Royal Family | X)

6/11A captivating view of mahogany table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

8/11Royal staff making adjustments to table decorations for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (via REUTERS)

10/11Seat with name tag reserved for King Charles can be seen at the elaborate Royal banquet table at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on July 8. (via REUTERS)