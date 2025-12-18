Stocks to buy for long-term: Bajaj Finserv to SRF — ICICI Direct recommends 7 stocks to buy for whopping returns in 2026

According to brokerage firm ICICI Direct, Nifty is steadily progressing towards 50000 milestone by CY30. Meanwhile, the Sensex has delivered 4x returns in each decade, since inception in 1979.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Dec 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv: Target price: ₹2400 | Upside: 16% | The brokerage firm expects the stock to resolve higher and head towards 2400 in coming months as it is implicated target of recent consolidation (2135-1890) coincided with upper band of rising channel.

Indian Oil Corporation: Target price: ₹190 | Upside: 17% | The firm expects the stock to resume uptrend and move towards target of 190 being the vicinity of its all-time high levels.

LTIMindtree: Target price: ₹7370 | Upside: 17% | The brokerage firm expects the stock to resume uptrend and head towards its all-time towards 7370, being 123% implied target of previous decline (6767-3802).

Pidilite Industries: Target price: ₹1720 | Upside: 18% | According to the brokerage fir, the stock is likely to continue its uptrend and move towards target of 1720 as it is implemented target of recent consolidation (1575-1423).

SRF: Target price: ₹3480 | Upside: 18% | The firm expects the stock to resume uptrend and head towards 3480, being 123% implied target of previous decline (3325-2778).

Can Fin Homes: Target price: ₹1110 | Upside: 23% | The brokerage firm believes that the stock is likely to accelerate the upward momentum and head towards target of 1110 as it is the price parity of CY20-21 rally (253-722), projected from Feb-25 low of 40.

Jamna Auto Industries: Target price: ₹152 | Upside: 21% | According to the firm, the stock is likely to resume uptrend and head towards 152 as it is the measured move target of recent upside (87-122).

Nifty 50 Outlook - The brokerage firm said that the Nifty is steadily progressing towards 50,000 milestone by CY30. Since 2008, index witnessed average return of 30% in next 12 months with average drawdown below 52 weeks EMA of 7%.

Bank Nifty Outlook - ICICI Direct further said in its report that Bank Nifty is likely to accelerate towards upper band of channel placed around 67000 by CY26. Since 2022, 3-5% dips below the 52-week EMA have triggered strong buying, leading to a median ~28% gain in the next 7-10 months.

