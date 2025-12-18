Stocks to buy for long-term: Bajaj Finserv to SRF — ICICI Direct recommends 7 stocks to buy for whopping returns in 2026

Bajaj Finserv: Target price: ₹2400 | Upside: 16% | The brokerage firm expects the stock to resolve higher and head towards 2400 in coming months as it is implicated target of recent consolidation (2135-1890) coincided with upper band of rising channel.
Indian Oil Corporation: Target price: ₹190 | Upside: 17% | The firm expects the stock to resume uptrend and move towards target of 190 being the vicinity of its all-time high levels.
LTIMindtree: Target price: ₹7370 | Upside: 17% | The brokerage firm expects the stock to resume uptrend and head towards its all-time towards 7370, being 123% implied target of previous decline (6767-3802).
Pidilite Industries: Target price: ₹1720 | Upside: 18% | According to the brokerage fir, the stock is likely to continue its uptrend and move towards target of 1720 as it is implemented target of recent consolidation (1575-1423).
SRF: Target price: ₹3480 | Upside: 18% | The firm expects the stock to resume uptrend and head towards 3480, being 123% implied target of previous decline (3325-2778).
Can Fin Homes: Target price: ₹1110 | Upside: 23% | The brokerage firm believes that the stock is likely to accelerate the upward momentum and head towards target of 1110 as it is the price parity of CY20-21 rally (253-722), projected from Feb-25 low of 40.
Jamna Auto Industries: Target price: ₹152 | Upside: 21% | According to the firm, the stock is likely to resume uptrend and head towards 152 as it is the measured move target of recent upside (87-122).
Nifty 50 Outlook - The brokerage firm said that the Nifty is steadily progressing towards 50,000 milestone by CY30. Since 2008, index witnessed average return of 30% in next 12 months with average drawdown below 52 weeks EMA of 7%.
Bank Nifty Outlook - ICICI Direct further said in its report that Bank Nifty is likely to accelerate towards upper band of channel placed around 67000 by CY26. Since 2022, 3-5% dips below the 52-week EMA have triggered strong buying, leading to a median ~28% gain in the next 7-10 months.
