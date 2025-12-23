Stocks to buy: SBI, Hindalco, Varun Beverages among Axis Securities top 9 stock picks for 2026; sees a rally up to 25%

Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities, in its latest 2026 outlook report, expects a strong reversal in the performance of domestic equities after volatility in 2025. The brokerage believes that key headwinds such as weak corporate earnings, stretched valuations, and tariff-related concerns, which weighed on market sentiment, are likely to ease next year. It expects 2026 to be more constructive for Indian equities, with the market transitioning from a phase of valuation-led consolidation to an earnings-driven cycle. Favourable domestic macroeconomic factors, combined with policy support and the anticipated resolution of US tariff issues, create a compelling investment case, which Axis Securities believes could propel the Nifty 50 to the 28,100 level. Against this backdrop, the brokerage anticipates that sectors such as financials and healthcare are best positioned to compound earnings over the next market cycle, supported by strong domestic growth drivers, healthy balance sheets, and pricing power amid a volatile global environment.
The brokerage has recommended a ‘Buy’ on Healthcare Global Enterprises with a target price of ₹850 per share, implying an upside of 25% from the current market price. The bullish view is supported by strong structural tailwinds from under-penetration in oncology care, sustained volume growth driven by rising cancer incidence and limited quality capacity, operating leverage from maturing hospitals, disciplined capital allocation, and improving visibility on return on capital employed (ROCE).
Despite Varun Beverages being set to end 2025 with its first annual decline since listing in 2016, the brokerage expects sentiment to improve in 2026. It believes the company is well-positioned to sustain its strong growth trajectory, driven by multiple levers such as the BevCo acquisition, international expansion, deeper rural distribution, capacity enhancements, and the scaling of high-margin brands. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹550 per share, implying an upside of 17% from the current market price.
Axis Securities expects State Bank of India shares to rise 16% from current levels to reach a target price of ₹1,135 per share. The brokerage believes the country’s largest lender is well positioned to sustain its performance, backed by management’s focus on deepening the liability franchise, allocating capital to higher RoRWA assets, maintaining disciplined pricing, and leveraging technology to improve operating efficiency.
Affle 3i is a global technology company providing AI- and ML-driven mobile advertising solutions that enable personalised recommendations, user conversions, and measurable marketing outcomes for leading global brands. The brokerage has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target price of ₹2,000 per share, implying an upside of 16% from the current market price.
The brokerage expects Mold-Tek Packaging to deliver robust growth, driven by rapid scaling of its pharma packaging segment, capacity expansions translating into higher volumes, margin improvement due to a better product mix, and a stronger focus on revenue diversification. Accordingly, it has given a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹670 per share.
The brokerage said the company is undertaking strategic capacity additions to capitalise on strong demand and improve its market presence. These expansions are expected to enhance volume growth, capture incremental market share, and support long-term revenue and EBITDA growth. It has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target price of ₹2,320 per share, implying an upside of 15% from the current market price.
Within the pipes and fittings space, the brokerage prefers Astral, citing a maturing capex cycle, reduced costs, a pickup in adhesives and paints, improving margins due to backward integration, and a healthy recovery in volumes post the festive season. These factors are expected to help the stock recover from its weakness over the past two years. The brokerage has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target price of ₹1,625 per share, implying an upside of 14% from the current market price.
Among asset management companies, the brokerage has picked Nippon Life India Asset Management, expecting the stock to reach ₹1,000 per share, implying an upside of 13% from its latest closing price. It expects the company to deliver healthy mutual fund QAAUM, revenue, and earnings growth of 21%, 16%, and 14% CAGR, respectively, over FY26–FY28E. This growth is expected to be supported by diversified product offerings, improving market share across segments, a stronger focus on passive products, and a robust SIP franchise.
After a solid 44% rally in 2025, the brokerage expects the momentum to extend into 2026 as well. The outlook is supported by expansion projects in India and Novelis, along with strong aluminium prices. Spot aluminium prices are trading above $2,800 per tonne, backed by expectations of interest-rate cuts and tight supply-demand fundamentals. The brokerage expects the stock to rise another 12%, targeting ₹950 per share.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.