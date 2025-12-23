Stocks to buy: SBI, Hindalco, Varun Beverages among Axis Securities top 9 stock picks for 2026; sees a rally up to 25%

1 / 10

Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities, in its latest 2026 outlook report, expects a strong reversal in the performance of domestic equities after volatility in 2025. The brokerage believes that key headwinds such as weak corporate earnings, stretched valuations, and tariff-related concerns, which weighed on market sentiment, are likely to ease next year. It expects 2026 to be more constructive for Indian equities, with the market transitioning from a phase of valuation-led consolidation to an earnings-driven cycle. Favourable domestic macroeconomic factors, combined with policy support and the anticipated resolution of US tariff issues, create a compelling investment case, which Axis Securities believes could propel the Nifty 50 to the 28,100 level. Against this backdrop, the brokerage anticipates that sectors such as financials and healthcare are best positioned to compound earnings over the next market cycle, supported by strong domestic growth drivers, healthy balance sheets, and pricing power amid a volatile global environment.