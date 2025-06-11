Strawberry Moon 2025: June’s celestial spectacle left everyone staring at the sky| In Photos

The full moon on June 10, 2025, also referred to as the Strawberry Moon, appeared larger and lower in the sky, a sight that would not be witnessed again until 2043.

1/6The Strawberry Moon rises behind the steeple of St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral and the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta on June 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/6June's full moon, also referred to as the Starwberry Moon, rises above The Shard in London, as seen from Hampstead Heath, Britain, on June 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

3/6The Strawberry Moon rises behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple on the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens. (AP)

4/6People gather to watch the Strawberry Moon, a full moon, rise over Hampstead Heath in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

5/6The Strawberry Moon rises and glows above St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, England, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP)