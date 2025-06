Strawberry Moon 2025: June’s celestial spectacle left everyone staring at the sky| In Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 11 Jun 2025, 09:26 AM IST

The full moon on June 10, 2025, also referred to as the Strawberry Moon, appeared larger and lower in the sky, a sight that would not be witnessed again until 2043.

1/6The Strawberry Moon rises behind the steeple of St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral and the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta on June 10, 2025.

2/6June's full moon, also referred to as the Starwberry Moon, rises above The Shard in London, as seen from Hampstead Heath, Britain, on June 10, 2025.

3/6The Strawberry Moon rises behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple on the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens.

4/6People gather to watch the Strawberry Moon, a full moon, rise over Hampstead Heath in London, Britain.

5/6The Strawberry Moon rises and glows above St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, England, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.