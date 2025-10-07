Stunning photos show October’s supermoon lighting up the night sky

The Harvest Supermoon rises behind a statue of Jesus Christ atop Iglesia Luterana Santa Maria de Guadalupe in Irving, Texas.
A passenger plane passes in front of the first supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, as it flies above London, Britain.
The first Supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, rises above the Mario Cuomo Bridge spanning the Hudson River as seen from Grandview, New York.
The first supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, rises above the National Mall, in view of the dome of the US Capitol from the Washington Monument during the sixth day of a shutdown of the federal government in Washington.
The Harvest Supermoon rises above Tower Bridge, Monday in London. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The first supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, rises above One World Trade Center, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, US.
The Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn skyline in Jersey City.
The Harvest Supermoon rises behind Tower Bridge in London. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)