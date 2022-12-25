Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / Stunning pics of winter storm emerge as thick snow blankets US, Canada

Stunning pics of winter storm emerge as thick snow blankets US, Canada

1 min read . 11:27 AM ISTLivemint
Effects of Winter storm

Before the holiday weekend, at least 19 deaths have been linked to a powerful Arctic winter storm that is moving across the United States and Canada.

A winter storm rolls through Western New York Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst N.Y.
Weather in Canada
Winter storm in Canada on 24 December REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Streets covered with snow due to winter storm
Winter storm
Winter storm has caused deaths in Canada & US
A major winter storm system continues to affect eastern Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winter storm
Winter storm, REUTERS/Lindsey DeDario
