Best pictures of the 3rd day of 3rd test match between India and England 29 Photos . Updated: 18 Feb 2024, 08:22 AM IST Livemint India dominated Day 3 of the 3rd Test against England, taking a commanding lead of 322 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century (104) while Shubman Gill added 59 in their second innings partnership. This sets the stage for an exciting final two days in Rajkot. See highlights in pictures 1/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat as he celebrates his half-century during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 2/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 3/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's Rehan Ahmed gets bowled during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 4/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 5/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's skipper Ben Stokes plays a shot during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 6/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 7/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's Tom Hartley celebrates the wicket of India's Rajat Patidar during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 8/29Rajkot: India's Ravindra Jadeja with Sarfaraz Khan and Shubman Gill celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during the 3rd day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI02_17_2024_000086B) 9/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 10/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and England's skipper Ben Stokes during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 11/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century with Shubman Gill during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 12/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 13/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 14/29Rajkot: England's Joe Root with team-mates celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the 3rd day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI02_17_2024_000155A) 15/29Rajkot:India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's Tom Hartley during the 3rd day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI02_17_2024_000126A) 16/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's Tom Hartley during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 17/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's Tom Hartley celebrates the wicket of India's Rajat Patidar during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 18/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's skipper Ben Stokes in action during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 19/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 20/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's Tom Hartley bowls during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 21/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 22/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's skipper Ben Stokes walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 23/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 24/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 25/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 26/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of England's James Anderson during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 27/29Rajkot: India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI02_17_2024_000145A) 28/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): England's Tom Hartley celebrates the wicket of India's Rajat Patidar during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 29/29Rajkot, Feb 17 (ANI): India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during Day 3 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. (ANI Photo)