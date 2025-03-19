Explore
Business News/ Photos / Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore make historic return to Earth with iconic splashdown | In Pics

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore make historic return to Earth with iconic splashdown | In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Livemint

The world cheered as the SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore made a historic splashdown off the coast of Florida after a 17-hour journey.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore inside the SpaceX Dragon capsule after its hatch was closed, preparing for their journey from the International Space Station (ISS) back home. (NASA / Handout via Reuters)

1/9Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore inside the SpaceX Dragon capsule after its hatch was closed, preparing for their journey from the International Space Station (ISS) back home. (NASA / Handout via Reuters)

Crew-9 astronauts were seen dressed in blue suits in Houston.

2/9Crew-9 astronauts were seen dressed in blue suits in Houston.

This screenshot shows NASA astronaut Sunita Williams being assisted out of the SpaceX Dragon capsule after splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast of Florida, USA, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (@NASA)

3/9This screenshot shows NASA astronaut Sunita Williams being assisted out of the SpaceX Dragon capsule after splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast of Florida, USA, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (@NASA)

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is assisted out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, along with Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN. (via REUTERS)

4/9NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is assisted out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, along with Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN. (via REUTERS)

Sunita Williams is seen reacting as she is assisted out of a Crew Dragon space capsule after she splashed down safely off the coast of Florida, U.S. (via REUTERS)

5/9Sunita Williams is seen reacting as she is assisted out of a Crew Dragon space capsule after she splashed down safely off the coast of Florida, U.S. (via REUTERS)

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 gears up for splashdown after being stranded in orbit for 9 months.

6/9NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 gears up for splashdown after being stranded in orbit for 9 months.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams is being assisted after exiting the SpaceX capsule. (AP)

7/9NASA astronaut Suni Williams is being assisted after exiting the SpaceX capsule. (AP)

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Russia's Alexander Gorbunov, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Sunita Williams are seen seated inside a SpaceX capsule aboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after their splashdown. (AP)

8/9NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Russia's Alexander Gorbunov, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Sunita Williams are seen seated inside a SpaceX capsule aboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after their splashdown. (AP)

What was planned as an 8-day mission turned into a 9-month journey for Sunita Williams, underscoring the difficulties and uncertainties of human space travel.

9/9What was planned as an 8-day mission turned into a 9-month journey for Sunita Williams, underscoring the difficulties and uncertainties of human space travel.

