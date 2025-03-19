Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore make historic return to Earth with iconic splashdown | In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST

The world cheered as the SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore made a historic splashdown off the coast of Florida after a 17-hour journey.

1/9Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore inside the SpaceX Dragon capsule after its hatch was closed, preparing for their journey from the International Space Station (ISS) back home. (NASA / Handout via Reuters)

2/9Crew-9 astronauts were seen dressed in blue suits in Houston.

3/9This screenshot shows NASA astronaut Sunita Williams being assisted out of the SpaceX Dragon capsule after splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast of Florida, USA, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (@NASA)

4/9NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is assisted out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, along with Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN. (via REUTERS)

5/9Sunita Williams is seen reacting as she is assisted out of a Crew Dragon space capsule after she splashed down safely off the coast of Florida, U.S. (via REUTERS)

6/9NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 gears up for splashdown after being stranded in orbit for 9 months.

7/9NASA astronaut Suni Williams is being assisted after exiting the SpaceX capsule. (AP)

8/9NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Russia's Alexander Gorbunov, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Sunita Williams are seen seated inside a SpaceX capsule aboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after their splashdown. (AP)